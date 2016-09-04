Mostly sunny, warm today and throughout Labor Day weekend in the Wyoming Valley

Mostly sunny with warm, comfortable conditions expected today and during your Labor Day celebration in the Wyoming Valley.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 62 degrees as of 8:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and fair skies were reported.

Today will be cloudy early, then gradually clearing, with sunny skies and a high near 78. Tonight is expected to be mostly clear and cool with a low around 57.

On Labor Day, the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 80. Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 61.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 83. Tuesday night is expected to be mostly clear with a low around 63.

