Mostly sunny, warm today and throughout Labor Day weekend in the Wyoming Valley

September 4th, 2016 - 9:24 am

Mostly sunny with warm, comfortable conditions expected today and during your Labor Day celebration in the Wyoming Valley.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 62 degrees as of 8:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and fair skies were reported.

Today will be cloudy early, then gradually clearing, with sunny skies and a high near 78. Tonight is expected to be mostly clear and cool with a low around 57.

On Labor Day, the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 80. Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 61.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 83. Tuesday night is expected to be mostly clear with a low around 63.

