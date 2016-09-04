NEPA man charged in shooting death of older brother

DAMASCUS, Pa. — Authorities say a northeastern Pennsylvania man has been charged in the shooting death of his older brother.

State police in Wayne County said 30-year-old Antonio Cilino, of Hawley, turned himself in Saturday to face charges in the death of 40-year-old Joseph Cilino, of Honesdale.

Police say the defendant saw the victim Friday in a car with his ex-girlfriend and the former couple’s 1-year-old child. Police said he followed the vehicle, and a confrontation followed at a driveway in Damascus Township. Authorities said the woman had a protection-from-abuse order against the defendant. She drove away with the child after the shooting.

Cilino is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated and simple assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangering. Court documents don’t list an attorney; a listed number for him couldn’t be found Sunday.

