Beyond the Byline: Conquering the Warrior Dash with a purpose

It’s been eight months since I started a gym routine that I affectionately call “The Protocol.”

For the first time in years, I like what I see in the mirror and have never felt better about myself.

Lately, though, I’ve had a nagging thought of “now what?”

I’m stronger than I have ever been, my cardiovascular health is coming along and I don’t plan to abandon my routine anytime soon.

Still, I couldn’t help but feel like a prizefighter training without a purpose.

So I came up with my own “test” and ran the Warrior Dash on August 27.

Warrior Dash is a 5k race with 12 obstacles littered throughout the course. The event involved a couple of firsts for me — I never ran a 5k and I never tried an obstacle course. The obstacles didn’t intimidate me much, but admittedly, the running part was a little unnerving.

I’ve never been a huge fan of running. When I jogged in high school, my motto was “running is pain.”

To prepare for the Warrior Dash, I designed a jogging route through Kingston, through Kirby Park and back to my apartment. I added light cardio into my routine a few months ago, but it was nowhere near as demanding as this training.

Coming in first or dead last didn’t matter because that wasn’t the point of running the race – I was out to see what I was made of and to push myself to new limits.

In some sick sense, I learned to love running. The sense of purpose I found in preparing for the Warrior Dash ignited an awareness of my physical health, and I realized my endurance needed some serious attention.. It became like going to the gym — there are days where I really don’t want to do it, but I don’t let that stop me.

I had an adrenaline rush all last week before the race and when I got to the Pocono International Raceway for the race, I couldn’t sit still. I had about an hour before my wave started, and I struggled with attaching my race bib to my shorts. Even as I stretched, my legs and arms trembled.

I actually led my wave out of the starting gate which, in hindsight, was a mistake. My goal was to not run like a maniac out of the gate so I could preserve my energy, and I instantly broke the rule.

Still, I found myself walking at a high pace after maybe four or five minutes of good, steady jogging. Given how little I trained for the race, that surprised me. I knew my cardio wasn’t the greatest going into the race, so I didn’t expect miracles.

The obstacles were an absolute blast, and included everything from jumping over fire, climbing up a rope draped on a slanted wall, going down a water slide and finally army crawling through mud.

As I navigated the course, I couldn’t help but feel a sense of pride and accomplishment I haven’t felt in a long time. By the time I crossed the finish line – covered head to toe in mud, no less – I wanted let out a battle cry. I felt so accomplished and so awesome it took everything in me to maintain my composure.

I probably could have gotten away with a battle cry. After all, warriors yell, right?

One of the volunteers draped a finisher’s medal around my neck, and it was then that I was struck by the camaraderie at the race. Fellow racers congratulated me and others who finished the course, and we swapped favorite courses and what we could have done better.

A lot of the racers I met did the Warrior Dash regularly, and after my experience, it’s a safe assumption I’ll make it a regular activity.

I couldn’t be more pleased with how I did at the race. I passed my own personal challenge, and solidified the fact that I’ve come a long, long way since I adopted this new lifestyle.

Heck, I’d never turn down an excuse to crawl in the mud.

Surely enough, I couldn’t help but come back to that “what next” mentality. Luckily for me, there’s a Spartan Race scheduled for September 24 in Philadelphia. It’s a little bit longer than the Warrior Dash and has more obstacles.

Of course I signed up.

Travis Kellar holds up his Warrior Dash finisher medal after finishing the race. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_14117931_10157362886740066_2524274617496816207_n.jpg Travis Kellar holds up his Warrior Dash finisher medal after finishing the race.

By Travis Kellar [email protected]