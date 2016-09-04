EPCAMR donates ‘mini-grants’ to local cleanup groups

ASHLEY — Thanks to a grant from a local nonprofit, the Newport Township Crime Watch Organization’s spring 2017 cleanup is off to a running start.

According to a press release, the Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation has awarded the organization $500 for toward hauling, proper electronics waste disposal, dumpsters and cleanup supplies for a planned 2017 spring cleanup, which is will be held between April and May.

According to previous Times Leader reports, nearly 20 individuals take part in the event every spring.

Four mini-grants were awarded because of a donation that EPCAMR received.

“We look for community projects that leverage volunteers and other resources in the coalfield communities that are impacted by AMD and or have additional funding and partners contributing toward their projects,” Robert Hughes, executive director of EPCAMR, said in an email to the Times Leader.

The Anthracite Region Independent Power Producers Association received a check for $5,000, which they split with EPCAMR for the mini-grant program.

According to a press release, George Ellis, executive director of ARIPPA, sent EPCAMR a note of hope with the money.

“Your passion and dedication to reclaiming and redeveloping lands and streams affected by historic mining practices is admirable and truly makes a significant impact on PA’s environment,” Ellis’ note said.

The three other groups that received the grant monies are:

• Mehoopany Creek Watershed Association, $800, toward the purchase of lime to be placed on food plots adjacent to Mehoopany Creek, Wyoming County.

• Luzerne Conservation District, $700, toward a pressure transducer — which converts pressure into an analog electrical signal — installed at the Plainsville Acid Mine Damage Borehole, Plains Township, allowing real-time data about the flows and metals reaching the Susquehanna River.

• EPCAMR, $500, toward cost of hauling trash to the landfill and to cover tipping fees plus supplies assisting in the clean up of Centralia, Columbia County.

State Rep. Gerald J. Mullery, D- Newport Township, left, chats with Rebecca Seman, of Nanticoke, prior to cleaning roadways in Newport Township in early 2016. Nick Wagner | Times Leader file photo

Funding will be use for event in spring

By Melanie Mizenko [email protected]