Police: Luzerne borough man arrested after report of domestic incident

LUZERNE — A Luzerne borough man was taken into custody on Thursday, following the report of a domestic dispute.

According to police, a female victim reported that she had been assaulted by her husband Wilson Garrison.

The female said she left her home on Miller Street, and upon her return her husband was angry, according to police.

The victim said that her husband grabbed her by the arm, threw her to the floor and smashed her cell phone, according the a report.

Police said, the female said her husband began to choke her and that she struck him in the stomach with a closed fist.

Police said they observed the female to have blood on her arm and shirt from her husband’s injury, with redness around her neck, right arm.

Police took Garrison into custody and he was charged with simple assault and harassment.

He was transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility for overnight arraignment.

By Geri Gibbons [email protected]