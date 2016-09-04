WNEP-TV back on Dish Network’s lineup

No matter the outcome Sunday’s big Notre Dame football game, some area Irish backers had at least one reason to celebrate — WNEP-TV was back on Dish Network in time for the showdown with Texas.

The ABC affiliate, which carried Sunday’s game, had been blacked out from the satellite TV provider’s lineup due to a dispute over rights fees between Dish and Tribune Broadcasting, which owns WNEP-TV.

But the two sides announced on Saturday that they had come to a comprehensive, long-term agreement, restoring 42 local television stations in 33 markets to the satellite TV provider’s viewers.

Locally, subscribers should have had WNEP back by Saturday night, just in time for the upcoming fall TV lineup, college football, and, of course, Notre Dame’s contest against Texas.

DISH Network subscribers lost access to the stations in June.

At that time WNEP alerted viewers to the situation and emphasized the station’s commitment to its viewers and to the quality of its content. Tribune Broadcasting had wanted more money from the satellite provider to carry its stations than the company was willing to pay.

“We invest significant money and resources to serve our community. We seek only a fair agreement, one that recognizes the value we deliver to you, the subscriber. Without such fair compensation, we cannot deliver to you the programming that you value,” the TV station’s website stated in June.

The two entities have resolved their differences with Dish customers getting WNEP back in time for new episodes of such popular shows as Grey’s Anatomy, Dancing with the Stars and Shark Tank.

“We want to thank our viewers and customers for their patience and support as we worked through this lengthy process. We’re pleased to move forward and again be able to provide the content of Tribune’s local stations and WGN America for years to come,” a joint statement released by the two companies read.

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

By Geri Gibbons [email protected]