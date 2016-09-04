Valley with a Heart benefit brings out motorcyclists, residents

NEWPORT TWP. — Anthony Conklin smiled as he sat near the concession stand at the Valley with a Heart benefit at St. Faustina Grove on Sunday.

It was hard to believe that Conklin, 4 months old, was not expected to live through the first hours of his life.

Now, the little guy with the big grin and two other sick children are being assisted by the nonprofit that seeks to better the lives of children and their families challenged by illness.

The benefit, which included a motorcycle run and a festival, is in its 16th year, and many members of Valley with a Heart have been there from the beginning.

“In 2001, a group of concerned friends got together with an idea to raise funds for an a young cancer patient,” said Rick Temarantz, president of Valley with a Heart. “We were motorcyclists, so we decided to hold a benefit ride.”

Anthony’s mother, Samantha Suchoski, said he will be having the first of three surgeries in the near future. Funds are needed for necessary services and equipment to keep her son healthy.

The family travels to Danville regularly to get treatment for Anthony. Temarantz said the organization does not give out cash, but does such things as providing gift cards for travel and paying bills.

“We do everything the right way,” he said. “The bulk of the proceeds go to our poster children, but we also use some money to assist sick kids throughout the year.”

The organization, he said, works with the Luzerne Foundation in regard to distribution of funds.

The event provides the opportunity not to just raise money for a good cause, but to have a lot of fun celebrating the Labor Day weekend and the end of summer.

The event averages about 450 motorcycles and between 2,000 and 3,000 attendees.

“It’s a one-day event,” said Temarantz, “But we’re here for three days.”

Chris Concert, Valley with a Heart board member, said the event has the feel of a family reunion with many attendees coming back year after year.

This year, Concert was providing a photo booth, complete with flowers, feathers and hats.

“We collected them from yards sales and stuff,” Concert said. “People are having a lot of fun with it.”

Other vendors’ offered food, face painting, balloon animals, home goods and even a bounce house.

“This isn’t just a motorcycle ride,” said Temarantz. “It’s an event.”

Linda Armstrong, executive director of Dress for Success Luzerne County, participated in the motorcycle ride as a show of support for the organization and an opportunity to enjoy the wonderful weather.

“Community organizations need to work together in spirit of service,” said Armstrong. “That’s what makes it all work.”

By Geri Gibbons [email protected]

Online For out more about Valley with a Heart, including upcoming events and opportunities to donate, access their website at http://www.valleywithaheart.com/.