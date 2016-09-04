Man killed in North Sherman Street shooting identified

WILKES-BARRE — A man killed in a shooting on Friday night on North Sherman Street has been identified.

The victim was identified as Irvando Crooks, 23, address unknown, according to Deputy Coroner Dan Hughes.

Crooks arrived at an area near 65 N. Sherman St. on Friday night, left his vehicle and returned having been shot in his legs and torso, according to police. He was transported to the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center trauma unit and died at the hospital.

A man, whose identify is still unknown, informed neighbors of Crooks’ injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

According to police, an investigation initiated by the Wilkes-Barre Police Department Detective Division is continuing with assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Services Unit in Wyoming and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with any information concerning the incident is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division at 570 208-4225 and ask for Detective Jensen or Detective Yelland.

By Geri Gibbons [email protected]