Sunshine expected through rest of Labor Day, into the midweek

Sunny skies and hot temperatures are expected throughout the rest of Labor Day and into the midweek in the Wyoming Valley.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 63 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and fair skies were reported.

Sunny skies will stick around for the rest of Labor Day today, with a high near 83. Mostly clear skies will follow into tonight, with a low around 59.

Patchy fog will be possible before 9 a.m. Tuesday — otherwise, sunny skies are expected, and the high will be near 84. Mostly clear skies will follow into Tuesday night, with a low around 62.

Sunny skies are predicted for Wednesday, with a high near 87. Partly cloudy skies will follow into Wednesday night, with a low around 68.

By Travis Kellar [email protected]