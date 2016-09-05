Police: Large fight at restaurant leads to shots fired, possible gunshot victim

WILKES-BARRE — Police are investigating a large fight that led to shots fired at the Rancho Latino Restaurant.
Police said that at 1:17 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the restaurant on Grove Street for a report of a large fight. A bouncer told police he broke the fight up, and that someone pointed a pistol at him.
Officers later discovered blood and a bullet casing at the scene, but police said the gunshot victim fled the scene and could not be located.
The police report did not give a description of the suspect or any other details about the victim.
