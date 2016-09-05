Avondale Mine Disaster remembered

PLYMOUTH TWP. — While many of the area’s residents used the Labor Day weekend to enjoy a few final summer activities, a few took the time to remember the more than 100 men and boys who perished in the Avondale Mine Disaster.

On Sept. 6, 1869, a fire started in the mine shaft and spread upwards, consuming the site’s breaker and sending deadly carbon monoxide into the mine below. One hundred and eight men and boys died in the mine, while two more men died in a rescue attempt.

The site, located along Route 11, was recently donated to the Plymouth Historical Society by the Earth Conservatory and has been turned into a memorial garden, featuring flower gardens, a memorial bench, a plaque and informational board.

To make access easier to the site and mark the anniversary of the disaster, a security gate was opened on Monday and will be open again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“I’m just so overwhelmed, my great-grandfather, Conrad Lee, was the outside supervisor when the disaster happened,” said Noxen resident and Plymouth Historical Society board member Sandy Lee, who took some time out of her Labor Day to visit the site. “It just gives me chills.”

As you walk up the small grassy path to the site, a square opening comes into view. Directly under a large stone wall that’s seemingly holding up Route 11, lies the mine shaft.

Although the once open space is now covered by steel bars to prevent curious children and adults from wandering inside, the dirty, rocky tunnel still blows out the earth’s deep, cool air, which can instantaneously be felt when one stands in front of the entrance.

Ron Bau talked about his family’s history with mining as he stood in front of the shaft’s entrance.

The Hunlock Creek resident said he was happy to see someone finally taking care of the site.

“I’m surprised to see that it’s improved like this,” he said.

Bau said both of his grandfathers were miners, one of which was injured on the job and never fully recovered.

He said it was his first time visiting the Avondale site, and he hopes that the area will become more accessible in the future.

“I’m wondering why it’s not publicized more and why people aren’t really able to access it,” he said.

Currently, a metal gate sits at the path’s entrance to the site, opened at the discretion of the historical society.

Avondale was one of the most tragic mine disasters in American history, Plymouth Historical Society President Steve Kondrad said in a recent letter to the Times Leader.

That September day was miners’ first day back at work following a seven-day strike.

To the left of the shaft entrance is a bulletin board. Pinned to its wooden frame are the names of the 110 miners who lost their lives, some with ages as young as 10 years old. Before and after pictures of the site are also posted, along with facts about the mine and tragic event.

Kondrad’s letter said that while the event ended in disaster, it forced the American government to create mining laws and safety measures.

After the disaster the breaker was rebuilt along with additional shafts, and mining continued at the Avondale site until the 1960s. Today, all that remains of the original breaker is the stone foundation that sits directly above the mine entrance, adorned with a single white cross with an American flag placed on each side.

By Marcella Kester For Times Leader

For more information More information on the Avondale Mine Disaster can be found at the Plymouth Historical Society building on Gaylord Avenue in Plymouth.