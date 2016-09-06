Slight chance of showers, thunderstorms possible later in the week

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will return to the Wyoming Valley as the week draws to a close.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 59 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and fair skies were reported.

Patchy fog is possible before 9 a.m. today — otherwise, cloudy skies will gradually clear. The high will be near 85.

Mostly clear skies are expected into tonight, with a low around 61.

Wednesday will once again bring a chance of patchy fog before 9 a.m., but sunny skies are expected for the rest of the day. The high will be near 86.

Partly cloudy skies will follow into Wednesday night, with a low around 87.

Mostly sunny skies are predicted for Thursday, along with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 89.

Mostly cloudy skies will carry over into Thursday night, along with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be around 72.

By Travis Kellar [email protected]