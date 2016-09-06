AAA: Average gas prices didn’t budge overnight

Average gas prices didn’t budge overnight, but the local average is up 3 cents from last week.

AAA Mid-Atlantic provided the following data for today’s average gas prices:

• Wilkes-Barre area gas average at $2.36 today, unchanged overnight and up 3 cents in the last week.

• Pennsylvania gas average at $2.33 today, unchanged overnight and unchanged in the last week.

• National gas average at $2.20 today, unchanged overnight, down 2 cents in the last week.

By Travis Kellar [email protected]