Pennsylvania AG: Kane’s former No. 2 to leave job next week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s new attorney general said Tuesday his predecessor’s former second-in-command will leave the job after this week, the latest in a series of shake-ups at the beleaguered office.

Bruce L. Castor Jr.’s last day as solicitor general will be Friday, Attorney General Bruce Beemer said in a statement.

Former Attorney General Kathleen Kane, a Democrat, created the position of solicitor general in March and filled it with Republican Castor, a former district attorney and elected commissioner in Montgomery County. He is also a central figure in the Bill Cosby case, having chosen a decade ago not to charge the entertainer with sex assault.

Kane resigned Aug. 17, two days after her conviction on charges she abused the powers of her office by leaking secret grand jury information to smear a rival and then lied under oath to cover it up.

Castor ran the office after Kane resigned, but Gov. Tom Wolf quickly nominated Beemer to step in for the remaining months of her term. Castor lacked support from Wolf and top state lawmakers, and also became a target of criticism that he was an extension of Kane, a characterization he rejected.

Beemer officially took over the office August 30.

A call seeking comment from Castor wasn’t immediately returned.

Beemer on Tuesday also named Robert Mulle as first deputy attorney general and appointed James Donahue III as acting chief of staff.

Tuesday’s announcements come as the office continues to revamp staffing in the aftermath of Kane’s conviction and resignation.

Last week, Beemer fired two of Kane’s confidantes, including a former police chief convicted of contempt for snooping through emails about a grand jury’s investigation of her.

Jonathan Duecker, who was Kane’s chief of staff, was sent a termination letter, as was supervisory special agent Patrick Reese.

Kane faces prison time when she is sentenced on Oct. 24.

