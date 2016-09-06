Death of man shot Friday and found in Wilkes-Barre ruled homicide

WILKES-BARRE — The death of a man found shot on Sherman Street Friday has been ruled a homicide.

Irvando Crooks, 23, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to Luzerne County Coroner William Lisman. Dr. Gary Ross conducted an autopsy Tuesday morning in conjunction with the coroner’s office.

“He was regionally from the New York City area,” Lisman said of Crooks.

Crooks was identified Sunday by Deputy Coroner Dan Hughes.

According to police, Crooks arrived at 7:50 p.m. Friday near 65 N. Sherman St. having been shot in his legs and torso. An unidentified man told neighbors of Crooks’ injuries.

Police said Crooks was in surgery when he died at 11:57 p.m.

An investigation initiated by the Wilkes-Barre Police Department Detective Division is continuing with assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Services Unit in Wyoming and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

Police are looking for a black male with a Jamaican accent and dreadlocks. They emphasized the man was a witness to the shooting and not a suspect.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division at 570 208-4225 and ask for Detective Jensen or Detective Yelland.

Times Leader staff reporter Geri Gibbons contributed to this report.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_BLOTTER-8.jpg

By Melanie Mizenko [email protected]