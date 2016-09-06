Construction on Hanover Township’s new firestation begins

HANOVER TWP. — The township’s central fire station is one step closer to fruition.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Sans Souci station took place Tuesday afternoon with members of township fire department, emergency management workers and state officials on site.

“It doesn’t get any better than this,” township Fire Chief Joe Temerantz said about the new site, the personnel behind him and the people who helped get the department to the current point.

The consolidated station was originally expected to be completed by March of this year. Officials are now expecting it to be done by September 2017.

Once the building is complete stations from Breslau, Hanover Green and Preston will be closed and consolidated at the new site. The township, which is considered a single fire district with multiple stations, will still have a station in Newtown and rent space in a station in neighboring Warrior Run.

Former township fire chief Jeff Tudgay told the Times Leader in 2012 that the proposed station would be a two-story structure with eight double-deep bays and have firefighters within five minutes of any point in the 22-square-mile township.

However, the cost for such a building was prohibitive. The new layout calls for a one-story building with five truck bays.

The total cost of the consolidation will be approximately $2.6 million. The township received a Local Share Account grant for $1 million in 2013 and will take out a $1.6 million construction loan.

USDA Rural Development State Director Tom Williams said the fire station shows the “commitment” the department has to the people of Hanover Township.

“Taking on the loan, (the fire department) sees a future,” Williams said.

Al Bagusky, chairman of the Hanover Township Board of Commissioners, called the groundbreaking “historical.”

“We celebrate the transition of idea to reality,” Bagusky said.

Both state Sen. John T. Yudichak, D-Plymouth Township, and state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, made note that the new consolidated station keeps the township in line with its motto: A progressive community growing in Luzerne County.

“Few communities have dared to go down the path of consolidation,” Yudichak said.

Yudichak said the township’s taxpayers deserved the very best and that’s what they will get when the station opens.

“A new future and a new beginning” Yudichak said.

Hanover Township Fire Chief Joe Temarantz (Left) and PA State Senator John Yudichak share a laugh before the ground breaking for the new Hanover Township Fire Department on the San Souci Highway. 9/6/2016 Aimee Dilger|Times Leader Hanover Township Fire Chief Joe Temarantz looks out at the lot where the new fire department for the Township will be. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Photo Hanover Township Fire Chief Joe Temarantz addresses the audience with a smile while speaking about the new Hanover Township Fire Department. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Photo

By Melanie Mizenko [email protected]