Pennsylvania offering buyouts, other aid to Plymouth Township flood victims

PLYMOUTH TWP. — Two state agencies have teamed up to help with buyouts and other financial assistance for eligible township residents whose homes were devastated by September 2011 flooding, and 20 homeowners indicated they were interested in the assistance Tuesday night.

Township officials hosted a public meeting with representatives from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the state Department of Community and Economic Development, who explained that the township is one of four municipalities in the state for which $8 million in disaster recovery assistance has been allocated.

The funding is coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is being distributed through PEMA in the form of Community Development Block Grants — a form of funding normally distributed by the DCED.

And that’s why the two agencies have teamed up to help the flood victims, since each agency has different areas of expertise, said Steve Bekanich, director of PEMA’s Bureau of Recovery and Mitigation.

Bekanich welcomed a group of about 30 residents to the meeting, noting that they might recognize him because he was the director of the Luzerne County Emergency Management Agency at the time of the flood.

PEMA Hazard Mitigation Officer Tom Hughes said some folks in the room might have been involved in a previous buyout program but had chosen not to participate at the time for any number of reasons, and this program remains open to them as well.

Additional assistance

Hughes said that in addition to buying the homes of flood plain residents who face the risk of being flooded again, the funding can also be used for relocation costs, assistance with the down payment on a new home, interest rate subsidies and loan guarantees for disaster victims.

The CDBG-Disaster Recovery funds are designated for communities with “significant unmet recovery needs,” Hughes said.

Donna Enrico, DCED-Disaster Recovery program manager, said her department is currently working to structure a Down Payment Assistance Program.

Enrico said the DCED-DR funding program is focusing on three other communities in addition to Plymouth Township — parts of Harrisburg and Middletown in Dauphin County and Forkston Township in Wyoming County. She said the funding could be exhausted as soon as next summer, so interested homeowners should apply now.

Flood insurance

The first question posed by a resident was whether flood insurance rates would continue to increase every year until they reached about $7,000.

Bekanich said his agency is not responsible for setting the premiums, but he said he’s heard that premiums would continue to increase annually until they reach a maximum of $5,000 to $7,000 — or possibly as much as $20,000 — depending on the property location in a flood plain.

He said the rates are rising because the federal government can no longer afford to subsidize the flood insurance program.

Resident Mike Kelly said he backed out of an earlier buyout program because some financial assistance he received after the flooding, including a donation from his employer, would be “taken off the top” of any buyout payment because the Federal Emergency Management Agency considered it a “duplication of benefits.” He asked if the rules would be the same.

Rules vary

Bekanich said some regulations “vary from agency to agency, and what may be considered by FEMA as duplication of benefits may not necessarily fall under the HUD duplication of benefits. So if you’re interested, let us take a look and we’ll try to get you an answer as quickly as possible.”

Bekanich said any FEMA grants most likely would also come off the top of buyout payments unless the homeowner had receipts showing that the money was spent on rehabilitation of the residence.

Some residents complained that they did much of the rehabilitative work themselves or with the help of family and friends, so they don’t have receipts.

“You’ve brought it back up to the appraised value. Why are you making them come up with receipts if you have an appraised value showing that the home was fixed?” asked one man who declined to give his name.

Bekanich said he understood the man’s points and he wouldn’t dispute whether the federal rules were right or wrong, “but those are the regulations we have to deal with.”

No obligation

Bekanich also said the homeowners who sign up to participate in the program are under no obligation to accept the buyout offered. “You can walk away at any time,” up until an agreement accepting an offer is signed, he said.

Plymouth Township Supervisor Chairwoman Gale Conrad said the township will send PEMA a letter of intent to participate in the CDBG-DR program.

Conrad said any flood victim homeowners who did not attend the meeting Tuesday but think they might be interested in participating in this round of buyouts should call the township office at 570-779-5388 as soon as possible to express their interest in participation and provide their name, address and phone number.

Hughes said officials would determine if a property is eligible for buyout based on the address provided and would then send out some initial paperwork to eligible applicants.

He said individual appointments would be set up with all eligible applicants to discuss their needs and begin the process of determining how much and what kinds of financial assistance could be provided.

Conrad said the federal government has bought out about 75 properties in the township flood plain since the September 2011 flooding. Some property sales from a previous round of buyouts are still pending, but she didn’t have those figures available.

After a flood plain property is purchased by FEMA it is turned over to the municipality on the condition that it can only be used as green space in the future.

A Sept. 9, 2011, view of the flooded West Nanticoke section of Plymouth Township looking downstream. A small section of the Suesquehanna River can be seen at far left. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_PlymouthTownshipFlooding.jpg A Sept. 9, 2011, view of the flooded West Nanticoke section of Plymouth Township looking downstream. A small section of the Suesquehanna River can be seen at far left. Don Carey | Times Leader file photo Gale Conrad gives Mike Sweet of FEMA a tour of the damage in West Nanticoke. 9/12/2011 Aimee Dilger/The Times Leader http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_PlymouthTownshipFlooding_02.jpg Gale Conrad gives Mike Sweet of FEMA a tour of the damage in West Nanticoke. 9/12/2011 Aimee Dilger/The Times Leader Don Carey | Times Leader file photo Erica Groboski, Pauline Fenner, Bree Bonk, Cora Fenner and Ashley Jackubowski try to salvage photographs of Paulines family that were flooded in West Nanticoke. 9/12/2011 Aimee Dilger/The Times Leader http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_PlymouthTownshipFlooding_03.jpg Erica Groboski, Pauline Fenner, Bree Bonk, Cora Fenner and Ashley Jackubowski try to salvage photographs of Paulines family that were flooded in West Nanticoke. 9/12/2011 Aimee Dilger/The Times Leader Don Carey | Times Leader file photo

By Steve Mocarsky [email protected]