Sunshine, slight chance of showers and thunderstorms forecast for the Wyoming Valley

Sunshine and hot temperatures are expected as the weekend approaches, but the Wyoming Valley could see some rain and thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 61 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and fair skies were reported.

Sunny skies are expected today, with a high near 87. Partly cloudy skies will follow into tonight, with a low around 67.

Partly sunny skies are predicted for Thursday, along with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. The high will be near 90.

Mostly cloudy skies will follow into Thursday night, along with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be around 71.

Sunny skies will round out the week on Friday, with a high near 87. Partly cloudy skies will carry over into Friday night, with a low around 65.

Be sure to check out the Times Leader’s weather page for up-to-date forecast information and radar!

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_NWSLogo_400x400-2.jpg

By Travis Kellar [email protected]