PITTSTON — Roadwork on Route 315 is expected to cause significant delays this week, according to PennDOT.

Paving work will take place between Walmart and 84 Lumber on Route 315 near the Oak Street intersection each day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to PennDOT spokesman James May.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if at all possible.

By Travis Kellar [email protected]