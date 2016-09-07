Beyond the Byline: ‘Do sisters have to like you?” I asked in anticipation of meeting mine for the first time

I first met Travis Kellar when I was a correspondent, interviewing him for an article I was writing on Wilkes-Barre history.

He didn’t offer much and it was a short article.

Just last month, I asked Travis why he didn’t tell me more. Surely, the reporter who can write at the speed of light and get things online even faster could have found something to say about himself for the paper.

“I don’t really like to talk about myself,” he said. “I’m pretty humble.”

Travis is a 20-something “kid” who’s into working out, video games and some kind of music I don’t understand.

One might think we had nothing in common, besides our love for news, our workaholism and our ability to wake up early in the morning.

But Travis, having been adopted, never met his sisters until he was an adult. I will meet my sister for the first time this week.

What seems like something that should only happen “once in a million” will have happened to two people in the same newsroom.

It has provided me an opportunity for a bit of transparency when Travis and I get an infrequent minute for conversation.

“What if she doesn’t like me?” I asked him.

“She’s your sister; she has to like you,” he said.

If I was reporting on the incident, that would have made no sense but, as a person, I’m clinging to it.

I asked Travis what it was like, the first moments and the first hours, to be with a sibling for the very first time.

Travis said he looked so much like one of his sisters, they kept looking at each other and saying, “No way.”

Travis has also warned me the “novelty” of meeting a sibling will probably wear off after a couple days and there might be a bit of disagreement that follows.

He reminded me that people, even sisters, can be different.

I’m grateful for the opportunity to have a friend, albeit a young friend, who has been through a similar experience, meeting a sister/sisters for the first time.

I’m grateful that when I asked him if I could use our conversation in this column, he said, “Go right ahead.”

So, come Saturday, I’ll be off on an adventure to meet my sister, surrounded by most of my six kids and three grandchildren, for a week.

We’re planning on exchanging books and stories and, I anticipate, engage in some lively political debate.

I can’t say I’m not nervous. But, I wouldn’t miss this for the world.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_geri.jpg

By Geri Gibbons [email protected]