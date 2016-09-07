Police investigate apparent stabbing ½ block from Wilkes-Barre playground

WILKES-BARRE — City and state police are investigating an apparent mid-afternoon stabbing at a row home in the 300 block of Scott Street Wednesday.

A trail of what appeared to be blood could be seen running down the front porch wall of 397 Scott St. as a city police detective interviewed four people on the front porch.

The detective would not confirm that a stabbing occurred, but he did confirm that no shots were fired. He described the incident as suspicious and said that one person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

The incident, which was reported at about 3:25 p.m., occurred a half block from the Weissman Playground on the corner of Mundy and Scott streets. No children were seen in the playground following the incident, but several neighbors had gathered on the street, watching the scene as police investigated and talking among themselves.

One woman, who declined to provide her name, said she just moved to the neighborhood about two weeks ago and regrets it. Although Wednesday was the first time she saw police respond to an incident in her block, she said “a lot of arguing and fighting” goes on there.

Another woman, who also declined to be identified, said she was visiting the neighborhood and was glad she and her children moved away, describing it as a trouble spot.

Police investigate a stabbing at 397 Scott St. in Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday afternoon. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090816stabbing1.jpg Police investigate a stabbing at 397 Scott St. in Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday afternoon. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader

By Steve Mocarsky [email protected]