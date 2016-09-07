Police: Intoxicated man called 911 to request a taxi, threatened call taker

WILKES-BARRE — An Edwardsville man is facing a public drunkenness charge after police allege he tried to summon a taxi by calling 911 on Monday morning.

Police said that at 1:43 a.m. Monday, an officer was advised by Luzerne County 911 that an individual — later identified as Lawrence Howell, 56 — called for a taxi and claimed he had no money. When the dispatcher told him 911 doesn’t dispatch taxis, Howell allegedly threatened the dispatcher.

Officers responded to the location of the call on High Street and, while en route, were notified that Howell called back requesting another taxi. Officers found Howell and allege he was intoxicated, was drinking a 24-ounce can of beer that was half-full and had urinated on himself.

Howell allegedly told officers his brother threw him out of his residence without his phone or wallet.

Howell was charged with public drunkenness.

By Times Leader Staff