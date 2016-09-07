Kingston approves contract with fire department

KINGSTON — The borough council voted to extend its collective bargaining agreement with the borough’s fire department.

The contract will remain unchanged for the next two years, with the exception of necessary salary adjustments.

The council also announced that Deputy Fire Chief Jim Wills will retire a the end of the year and that applications for the position are currently being accepted.

In other business

• The council announced that Kamus Construction won a bid to start 800 feet of curb replacement on East Walnut Street for a total of $57,435.38. The project will also include paving by the borough on Eley Street by West Walnut Street, which Councilman Paul Keating said began Tuesday.

Keating added that the borough’s goal is to complete all of Mercer Avenue between Union and Bennett Streets within the next year.

• The council also noted that the Kingston Pool will be closing out the season on a high note.

The newly remodeled pool will finish out its first season come the first week of October, with Keating saying that the pool netted over $30,000 for the season.

“It’s was certainly a record season,” Councilwoman Nancy Cooper said at the meeting.

Keating noted that in all reality the pool probably came closer to netting $50,000. However, the borough used some funds upfront to also purchase new furnishings and equipment to go with the pool’s new facade.

By Marcella Kester For Times Leader