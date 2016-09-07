Kingston police seek help identifying persons on interest in theft case

KINGSTON — Municipal police are seeking help from the public in identifying two people of interest in a theft investigation.

Police released surveillance photos of a male and a female as well as a car associated with at least one of them.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes the male or female or the car call the Kingston Police Department at 570-288-3674, ext. 414.

Kingston police are seeking information on the owner of this car in connection with a theft investigation. Kingston police are seeking information about these two individuals, who police identify as persons of interest in a theft investigation.

