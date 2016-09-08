September 8th, 2016 - 7:23 am

Chance of showers, thunderstorms to linger into the weekend


The Wyoming Valley could see some showers and thunderstorms into the weekend.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 67 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and mostly cloudy skies were reported.

Mostly sunny skies are expected today, with a high near 91.

Mostly cloudy skies will follow into tonight, along with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Less than a tenth of an inch of total rainfall is expected, and the low will be around 72.

Partly sunny skies will round out the week on Friday, with a high near 85. Partly cloudy skies will follow into Friday night, with a low around 64.

Partly sunny skies are predicted for Saturday, along with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. The high will be near 87.

Mostly cloudy skies are predicted for Saturday night, along with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be around 65.

Mostly sunny skies will wrap up the weekend Sunday, along with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. The high will be near 79.

Mostly clear skies are expected on Sunday night, with a low around 53.

By Travis Kellar

[email protected]

Reach Travis Kellar at 570-991-6389 or on Twitter @TLNews

