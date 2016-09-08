Walk for Hope to benefit Ruth’s Place celebrates nine years

WILKES-BARRE — A walk which brings awareness and hope to homeless women of the Wyoming Valley will once again have its day on Public Square as the ninth annual Walk for Hope is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 2.

According to organizer Jackie Tona, director of Ruth’s Place, a program of Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania​, the event brings together 300 to 400 people who want to put the shelter in the spotlight.

Tona said the walk preceded her involvement but is used to fund the shelter, especially when there are budget funding gaps.

Though the walk is free, donation bins around the Square and a portion of the proceeds from the vendors will help clients of Ruth’s Place, 25 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

It’s more to bring awareness of the plight of women, 18 and older.

“And we see them all,” Tona notes of the approximately 300 people served yearly.

The 2-mile walk starts and ends at the Square. The route takes participants through an area filled with venues in the community, like the Victims Resource Center, that help victims in the shelter house.

The shelter helps women get back on their feet by offering services such as case management and life skills.

Every year, Tona said, the walk gains more attendants.

“It means the community is more aware of homelessness,” she argues.

Tona said current and past clients come out to the walk, and people can see and hear where their money is going.

“It’s their donations at work,” Tona said.

According to its website, Ruth’s Place is the only emergency shelter for homeless women in Luzerne County.

For more information, visit ruthsplace.com.

Hundreds of people took part in the 2015 Walk For Hope, a benefit for Ruth’s Place, a shelter for homeless women. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_ruths_place2_faa_toned.jpg Hundreds of people took part in the 2015 Walk For Hope, a benefit for Ruth’s Place, a shelter for homeless women. Fred Adams file photo | For Times Leader

By Melanie Mizenko [email protected]

IF YOU GO … What: Walk for Hope When: Sunday, Oct. 2 Where: Public Square, Wilkes-Barre Time: 1 to 4 p.m. Cost: Free, but donations accepted