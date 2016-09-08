Mayor: Wilkes-Barre’s minimum pension payment to increase by $3.5M in 2017

WILKES-BARRE — The city’s minimum annual payment toward its pension plan funds will increase by approximately $3.5 million for 2017.

The announcement came Thursday evening in a news release from Mayor Tony George’s office. In 2016, the Minimum Municipal Obligation — commonly refereed to as the MMO — was $4,645,186. In 2017, it will be $8,121,482.

According to the release, MMOs are the minimum amount of money — set by the state — that a municipality must contribute to its employee’s pension plans.

In addition, the city’s annual debt service will rise from $5.2 million in 2016 and 2017 to $7.4 million in 2018. George’s office said both increases are expected to impact the city’s budget in 2017.

“The shell game is over,” George said in the news release, as his office criticized the city’s previous administration in the release, saying it “failed to sufficiently pay down debt, therefore passing the ever-increasing debt onto George’s administration.”

Former mayor Tom Leighton said increases like this are normal and that George “should not have been surprised” by the increase.

“This is standard,” Leighton said. “It always goes up.”

Leighton also said that the MMO deals strictly with pensions, and that it is not affected by city debt.

“This has nothing to do with city debt,” he said.

Leighton said the MMO goes up due to things such as employee salaries, saying that when a city employee’s salary goes up, their pension increases and therefore the MMO increases.

George’s office did not state how the city will generate the money needed or if the increase will affect taxes. George did not return a message seeking additional comment prior to press deadline Thursday evening.

Leighton http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Leighton-2.jpg Leighton George http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_George_Tony_web_mug-2.jpg George

By Brigid Edmunds [email protected]