Hazleton man arrested after pistol-whipping another man

HAZLETON — A city man faces multiple charges after he pistol-whipped another man Friday morning, police said.

According to police, Juawawn Cooper, 23, had nine bags of heroin when police took him into custody after a brief foot chase. Cooper also had a stolen Smith and Wesson .380 Caliber semiautomatic hand gun on his person.

The victim, a 20-year-old Hazleton man, flagged police down at 2 a.m. Friday in the area of Third Street and Emerald Court. The victim told police he had been struck in the head with a pistol and a closed fist.

Cooper then fled with another unidentified male and female.

Officers found Cooper traveling west on Third Street and north on LaFayette Court where he was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

Police said they found the discarded firearm in the area of Third and Alter Streets.

The victim was treated at Lehigh Valley Hazleton Hospital for his injuries.

Cooper is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault, receiving stolen property, possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia, felons not to possess a firearm and carrying the firearm without a license.

He was transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility for overnight arraignment in front of Magisterial District Judge Joseph Carmody, West Pittston. He is jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail.

By Melanie Mizenko [email protected]