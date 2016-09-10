Beyond the Byline: Today’s world makes remembering our ‘good old days’ even more meaningful

As I recall, I was intently listening to the presentation when there was a knock on the classroom door.

The presenter was interrupted and left the room for about 10 minutes. When she returned, she was visibly shaken — she was crying.

I remember wondering what news she was given? What could have happened to make her this upset?

It took a while, but she composed herself and told us the news — President John F. Kennedy had been shot in Dallas, Texas. She didn’t know if he was still alive. We were told to go home and watch the news.

Those details are as fresh in my memory as they were the day it happened. When I got home, my mother was crying — in fact, just about everybody I saw that day was crying. It seemed like the world had stopped and everyone was trying to digest what had happened.

As the story unfolded, we learned President Kennedy had been killed by a lone assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald. We watched on live television as Jack Ruby broke through a crowd to point his gun and shoot Oswald in the basement of the Dallas Police Department.

We watched the parade of mourners walk by JFK’s casket and we watched his family walk behind the caisson on its way to Arlington National Cemetery. We cried when the president’s son saluted as his father’s casket passed by.

It was a tragic time for this country — for the world. Everything was changed in ways we probably have never fully realized. Life as we knew it was never to be the same.

Nearly 40 years later, as Yogi Berra would say, “it was deja vu all over again.”

On what was a typical work day at the John Heinz Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine on Mundy Street on Sept. 11, 2001, I was walking through a patient waiting area on my way to a meeting. Patients, awaiting their turn at therapy, were watching TV.

As I walked by, I heard gasps, so I turned and caught what was causing the reactions — CNN was broadcasting live. It was shortly after the first airplane had struck one of the World Trade Center towers.

I stood and watched in disbelief. Before I could comprehend what was going on, the second plane struck the second tower. More gasps, a few shouts of, “Oh my God” and a few of the patients began to cry.

As the day unfolded and we heard about another plane at the Pentagon and yet another in a field near Pittsburgh, I knew this Tuesday was not typical at all. And each day since, our days have been unlike any we had lived prior to Sept. 11, 2001.

Today, 15 years after 9/11 and nearly 53 years after JFK’s assassination, the world is, indeed, a much different place.

That’s why I dedicate this space mostly to remembering the “good old days.” It’s because they were just so damn good. I prefer to remember the simple world I grew up in, rather than the complex, suspicious, downright scary world we now live in.

I tell people it wouldn’t be so bad to be stuck in the late 1950s/early 1960s in my hometown of Plymouth. I would be with my parents and I would live in a world where front doors were never locked, cars looked distinctively different, schools were in neighborhoods, phones had cords and trust was a way of life.

Those were the days where dogs were friendly, fruit trees were in backyards and baseball was America’s pastime. It was a time when newspapers were delivered in both the morning and the afternoon and families gathered around dinner tables and living rooms to eat at the same time and watch the same television shows.

Kids played outside. Patriotism was a way of life. Teachers were respected, as was authority. We learned as much at school as we did at home. Nothing was better than a home-cooked meal and music was changing faster than a record could spin — Elvis to doo-wop to the British invasion.

We put salt on green apples, we ran for Mister Softee, we canned tomatoes, we grated horseradish and we decorated Christmas cookies.

We had family traditions and we worshiped together. We respected each other’s beliefs.

JFK’s assassination and 9/11 changed us. By remembering the good old days, I can still change the world in my mind.

