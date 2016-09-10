Partly sunny with possible showers, thunderstorms today in Wyoming Valley

The Wyoming Valley will see a mix of sun and rain today with temperatures in the high 80s.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 76 degrees as of 8:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and partly cloudy skies were reported.

Today’s forecast calls for scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69, with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between midnight and 4 a.m.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Sunday night is expected to be mostly clear and cool, with a low around 51.

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 77. Monday night will be mostly clear with a low around 56.

