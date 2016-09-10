Ceremony at Wilkes-Barre’s Hollenback Cemetery honors Florence Foster Jenkins

WILKES-BARRE — Among the more than 100 people who gathered Saturday morning at the Hollenback Cemetery to honor Florence Foster Jenkins was Donald Collup, of New York City, who first heard the legendary voice of the would-be diva when he was a 10-year-old boy soprano in the Texas Boys Choir.

“Our director played a record for us before rehearsal,” he said. “I would have thought it was funny at the time.”

As Collup learned more about the famous, or infamous, singer over the years, his initial amusement turned into respect.

“I always call her Madame Jenkins,” he said, praising the Wilkes-Barre native’s charity work, tenacity, and endurance of a debilitating illness. His fascination led him to create a 2008 documentary, “Florence Foster Jenkins: A World of Her Own,” which influenced the creators of the recent movie starring Meryl Streep.

“The screenwriter, Nicholas Martin, told me, if it hadn’t been for my documentary, the movie might never have been made,” said Collup, who has seen the Meryl Streep movie nine times, including a private screening and its London premiere.

Collup sported a pink tie and pink socks to the cemetery on Saturday in honor of Jenkins’ favorite color and Kathleen Smith, of Ashley, regent of the Shawnee Fort Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, carried a bouquet of pink roses “for Florence” as well.

Smith organized Saturday’s event so DAR members could place the society’s insignia at the final resting place of Florence Foster Jenkins and her mother, Mary Jane Hoagland Foster, who had joined the patriotic group in 1900.

“Your heart just goes out to her,” said DAR member Ellen Maccarone, of Sweet Valley, who was impressed by what Jenkins had been able to accomplish despite contracting syphilis from her first husband and enduring the side effects of the mercury and arsenic used to treat it. “She was so generous in her support of the arts,” Maccarone said.

Also attending Saturday’s ceremony were several people who can trace their lineage to an ancestor they share with Jenkins.

“I just memorized it all this weekend,” Janet Small, of Montrose, said after explaining that she and her cousins Allan Cease and Christian Cease, both of Dallas, are descendants of one Mary Johnson and her first husband, Albin Bulford, while Florence Foster Jenkins is a descendant of that same Mary Johnson and her second husband, Phineas Nash Foster.

“My mother-in-law, Ruby Elizabeth Cease, used to get royalties from the sale of (Florence Foster Jenkins’) records and divide them up among the relatives,” said Allan Cease’s wife, Lynne Hess Cease. “But not anymore. They expired.”

Describing himself as a “taphophile,” or lover of cemeteries and the art and history they contain, Tony Brooks from the Hollenback Cemetery Association opened the door to the Foster mausoleum so the DAR representatives could place their insignia. Then, in small groups of twos and threes, the large crowd took turns entering the crypt, to take pictures and pay their respects.

Smith had invited Streep to the event, but heard from the actress’ representatives that Streep “wished us well, but her schedule was too hectic.”

Wilkes-Barre city councilman Tony Brooks, right, leads David Schwager, of Kingston, and other people to the tomb of Florence Foster Jenkins and her mother Mary Jane Foster at Hollenback Cemetery. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091116fostergrave1.jpg Wilkes-Barre city councilman Tony Brooks, right, leads David Schwager, of Kingston, and other people to the tomb of Florence Foster Jenkins and her mother Mary Jane Foster at Hollenback Cemetery. Sean McKeag | Times Leader Susan Hintze, of Hughestown, and a fan of the famous singer Florence Foster Jenkins, brought her umbrella to the ceremony to shield herself from the sun at Hollenback Cemetery. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091116fostergrave3.jpg Susan Hintze, of Hughestown, and a fan of the famous singer Florence Foster Jenkins, brought her umbrella to the ceremony to shield herself from the sun at Hollenback Cemetery. Sean McKeag | Times Leader Standing in the doorway of the Foster family mausoleum at Hollenback Cemetery, documentary filmmaker Donald Collup, who produced ‘Florence Foster Jenkins: A World of Her Own’, speaks during a ceremony that honored Jenkins and her mother. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091116fostergrave2.jpg Standing in the doorway of the Foster family mausoleum at Hollenback Cemetery, documentary filmmaker Donald Collup, who produced ‘Florence Foster Jenkins: A World of Her Own’, speaks during a ceremony that honored Jenkins and her mother. Sean McKeag | Times Leader

By Mary Therese Biebel [email protected]