Sunny skies and comfortable temperatures expected throughout the week in Wyoming Valley

Sunshine and comfortable conditions are in the forecast today in the Wyoming Valley — and the nice weather is expected to continue throughout the week.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 69 degrees as of 8:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and partly cloudy skies were reported.

Today is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool, with a low around 51.

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 82. Monday night will be mostly clear with a low around 55.

Tuesday will also be mostly sunny with a high near 82. Tuesday night is expected to be partly cloudy with a low around 62.

