Beyond the Byline: Reflecting on losing a mother 16 years ago

I signed up for a Spartan Race for Sept. 24. Something about the date bothered me.

I felt like I was forgetting an anniversary or a birthday, but that wasn’t the case. Still, deep down, I knew that date had significant meaning.

Then it hit me.

That date will mark 16 years since my mother died.

I only became okay talking about the subject a few years ago. Discussing it in detail used to bring up too much pain and anger.

Sitting down to write about it took real effort.

Everything changed for me on Sept. 24, 2000. Mom’s death was something straight out of left field — one day she was here and life was good; the next day, my family and I were left picking up the pieces and trying to make sense out of a tragedy.

I’m convinced my mother’s death mentally aged me 30 years within the span of a week. I was a spoiled brat who finally saw how quickly life can change. Her death forced me to grow up.

My dad and I had a lot of adjustments to make after Mom died. He went from being the breadwinner of the house to balancing that responsibility with being a single parent. A lot of sacrifices had to be made.

I also had to become an independent kid — if Dad had to work later than usual, I had to know how to feed myself and get my homework done without being told. I also had to be able to wake up and get myself on the bus in the morning so Dad could get to work on time.

Into middle and high school, my dad reinforced my independence with his trust. I never had a curfew and I didn’t have a lot of rules to follow. Before I went out with the guys, Dad would always tell me “make good decisions and, if you make bad ones, you better be ready to explain yourself and live with them.”

That trust was something I dared not betray because I knew how important it was. It still is to this day.

As much as Dad trusted me to make the right decisions, I always felt a personal responsibility to look out for him. My family would always tell me “you take care of your father” at family functions. That’s something I never took lightly. We needed each other to navigate through our new lives.

I chose to be a lone wolf throughout most of high school and into college. I partially attribute that to Mom’s death and because I never cared for the typical high school drama. I had my close group of friends and relationships, but getting into the circle wasn’t easy. Keeping people at arm’s length was safe for me.

It took me up until graduating college and starting life as an adult to realize how lonely that lifestyle is.

Although it’s been 16 years since Mom died, it sometimes feels like it happened yesterday — I can remember a lot of specific details from that day, and obviously, a lot of pain comes with those memories.

I look at photos of me when I was a kid and realize how much her death has affected me. I feel like my childhood was cut dramatically short. I also hate being defined by anything, and I’ve always been a firm believer I am responsible for my own definition.

But if something as traumatic as the death of my mother had no effect on me, I’d need to check my pulse. Even though I’ll be 27 years old in October, I feel like mom’s death is a wound that will never fully heal, and it took me a long time to come to terms with that.

I can’t help but be proud of how far I’ve come. I miss and think about my mom every day, but I’m sure she’d be proud of me, too.

Even if I’m usually overdue for a shave.

By Travis Kellar