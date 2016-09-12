Wilkes’ newest grads told to be fearless at summer commencement

WILKES-BARRE — When Simone Davies’ name was called to accept her Master of Business Administration degree Sunday at the Wilkes University summer commencement ceremony, the noise was deafening.

Cow bells were ringing, courtesy of Simone’s brother, Stephen, and her family was standing and cheering and waving the national flag of the Islands of the Bahamas. Her mother, Italia, is a 1981 graduate of Wilkes and she said she was very proud to see her daughter graduate from the same school.

It was a proud moment for the Davies family, just as it was for all the families of the Wilkes graduates — 150 of the 373 who earned degrees attended the ceremony.

But the celebration for Simone Davies had special meaning. The cow bells, her father, Stephen, Sr., said are used during traditional celebrations in the Bahamas. He said the cow bells can be heard during the Junkanoo Festival, which is held around Christmas and New Year’s.

“The cow bells are symbolic of the fun and festivity that was celebrated back in the slave days,” Mr. Davies said. “We are celebrating Simone’s accomplishment today and that’s why we rang the cow bells.”

Simone said when her name was called, she really didn’t hear the cow bells ringing.

“I was just so excited,” she said. “And it went by so fast.”

Simone said she recently interviewed for a job in Atlanta, Ga., and she hopes to get an offer soon.

Featured speaker at the commencement was Jeffrey A. Stratford, associate professor of biology at Wilkes, the recipient of the 2016 Carpenter Award for Distinguished Teaching. His message to the graduates was short and to the point.

Stratford offered the students several points of advice:

• Be prepared to seize opportunities.

• Be fearless in your pursuits.

• When the fruit is worth the climb, be tenacious.

• Greatness begins and ends with love.

Stratford is an ornithologist whose research focuses on a variety of environmental and other factors affecting avian species. The Carpenter Award is Wilkes’ most prestigious faculty award recognizing outstanding teachers for their impact on the University’s students.

Wilkes President Patrick Leahy, the sixth to hold that title at the downtown university, said Sunday was a celebration for the students and for their families as well.

Noting that the commencement ceremony was held on the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Leahy asked for a moment of silence to honor all who died or were injured on that day.

“This is a solemn anniversary of our nation and for all freedom-loving people of the world,” Leahy said. “We will never forget. But I hope 9/11 also conjures up memories of good for you and for what is good about America.”

Leahy told the students to celebrate their new beginning — he said it’s called “Commencement Day,” not “Completion Day.”

“The rest of your life begins today,” he said.

Leahy left the students with thoughts of gratitude and dreams — gratitude for all who helped the students reach this point in their lives and fulfilling their dream of graduation, which will enable them to accomplish all that they dream to be in the future.

