Funfest 2016 honors first responders, other community heroes

HAZLETON — Those who protect and serve were recognized this weekend during Funfest 2016, Greater Hazleton’s annual street fair that features craft and food vendors, games, live entertainment and a parade.

The theme for this year’s event was “CommUNITY Superheroes,” paying tribute to area police, fire, emergency medical responders and more.

Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce President Mary Malone said the group wanted to honor those who serve and who truly are the heroes of the community.

“It’s more special this year, given it’s the 15th anniversary of 9/11,” Malone said of including service workers in the theme. She also gave credit to the lesser-known heroes of the community, including people who give their time volunteering.

“Funfest is also a great example of community heroes — there’s a full committee of volunteers that work year-round to make this happen,” she said.

Crowds made their way down Broad Street, many in search of their favorite vendors, while enjoying multi-cultural foods, games and carnival rides.

Presented by Mohegan Sun, the 38th annual community festival kicked off its second and final day Sunday with a “CommUNITY Worship Service,” with about 10 local houses of worship joining together for an Interfaith service. The annual parade followed the service, starting at 2:30 p.m.

The Gans family was selected to be this year’s parade grand marshals, with both Hazleton’s and West Hazleton’s police chiefs leading the procession.

Owners of Hazleton’s WYLN TV-35, Malone said the Gans family is one of the community’s superheroes, quietly but surely helping those in need.

“They’re always the first ones to step up in the Greater Hazleton area and help out,” she said of the family.

While the chamber honored those in uniform, a local Boy Scout troop helped ensure that local veterans were taken care of, as well.

Along Broad Street, across from the Chamber of Commerce building, the Minsi Trails Boy Scout Council erected a special hospitality tent and viewing area for veterans. The scouts supplied chairs and tables under a canopy where tired vets could rest, and offered light refreshments to help them stay cool.

Inside the chamber building, committee member and one of Funfest’s original founders Joe Scarcella sat at a table. He explained how and why the event was created nearly four decades ago, and the mission it still holds to this day.

Scarcella said that back in the 1960s, a Hazleton association would hold an annual parade. However, the group began to fall apart over time, holding the final parade in 1978. After the collapse of the association, the Chamber was born, along with a group called Downtown Action. He said that the two groups decided to work together, starting Funfest in 1979.

“Today, we have the same mission as when we started back then — to help nonprofits and other local groups by providing them with a venue where they can raise money to help support their cause,” Scarcella said.

“It’s always been kind of a grass-roots thing,” Malone added. “People come here to meet, mingle and celebrate.”

Held annually the first weekend after Labor Day, the event also marks the transition from summer into fall, she said.

Outside, neighbors and friends Tyler Neikam and Tyler Supon sat on the curb, looking out into the crowd. They said they enjoy coming to the event because they get to interact with friends, and it provides a safe place to have fun.

“It’s fun and exciting, and it gives me something to do,” Supon said.

Savannah, 8, and Miah Parra, of Hazleton, enjoy the swing ride at Funfest. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091216FunFest3-2.jpg Savannah, 8, and Miah Parra, of Hazleton, enjoy the swing ride at Funfest. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce President Mary Malone finishes the Inflatable Challenge at Funfest. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091216FunFest6-2.jpg Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce President Mary Malone finishes the Inflatable Challenge at Funfest. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Angel Walton pulls her son 2-year-old son, Ayden, down Broad Street in Hazleton during Funfest on Sunday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091216FunFest5-2.jpg Angel Walton pulls her son 2-year-old son, Ayden, down Broad Street in Hazleton during Funfest on Sunday. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat comes down the last slide of the Inflatable Challenge. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091216FunFest4-2.jpg Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat comes down the last slide of the Inflatable Challenge. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Hazleton firefighter Jamie Mahon helps to secure an American flag to the aerial ladders of Freeland and Hazleton firetrucks over Broad Street in Hazleton during Funfest as first responders and other heroes were honored on the 15th anniversary of 9/11. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091216FunFest1-2.jpg Hazleton firefighter Jamie Mahon helps to secure an American flag to the aerial ladders of Freeland and Hazleton firetrucks over Broad Street in Hazleton during Funfest as first responders and other heroes were honored on the 15th anniversary of 9/11. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader

Funfest 2016 honors first responders, other community heroes

By Marcella Kester For Times Leader

INSIDE Find more coverage of 9/11 events on pages 3A, 6A and 7A.