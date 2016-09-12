Sunshine expected in the Wyoming Valley through the midweek

Sunny skies are expected into the midweek for the Wyoming Valley, but the region could see some showers into Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 50 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and fair skies were reported.

Areas of fog are possible before 10 a.m. today — otherwise, mostly cloudy skies will gradually clear. Today’s high will be near 78.

Clear skies are expected tonight, with a low around 53.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday, with a high near 82. Partly cloudy skies will follow into Tuesday night, with a low around 61.

Mostly sunny skies are predicted for Wednesday, with a high near 84. Partly cloudy skies will follow into Wednesday night, along with isolated showers before 2 a.m. The low will be around 52.

By Travis Kellar [email protected]