Eddie’s Diner in Plains Twp. will close permanently

PLAINS TWP. — Eddie’s Diner on Fox Hill Road, a local favorite for almost 30 years, will remain closed.

Owner Ed Biniek Sr. and his family posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page Sunday announcing the closure. The family initially announced in July the business would be closed while Biniek battled an unexpected illness.

The post indicates that, while Biniek’s doctors have said he is doing well, the family has “reflected on the importance of time.”

“We are all only given so much time, and we need to make the most of that time,” the post read. “With this said, Eddie’s Place will remain closed.”

The diner, which was open 24 hours a day, was the favorite of gamblers on their way home from the Mohegan Sun Pocono casino to those who had eaten at the diner since they were children.

By Travis Kellar [email protected]