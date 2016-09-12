Police arrest man, seek woman in connection with July meth lab discovery

HANOVER TWP. — Police have arrested one suspect and are seeking another associated with a meth lab discovered in July.

Police said that Brian Malkemes, 28, of Dallas, faces possession of precursors, manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, operating a methamphetamine lab and causing or risking a catastrophe.

Police said on July 30, officers served a search warrant on a Lee Park Avenue residence. Officers allegedly discovered materials used to make methamphetamine, and the Attorney General’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police Meth Lab Team were contacted.

Police are looking for Kellie Jordan, who has a felony warrant for her arrest for the same charges Malkemes faces.

Anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to contact local or state police.

By Travis Kellar