Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence to campaign in Dunmore Wednesday

DUNMORE — Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence is expected to appear at a rally in Dunmore Wednesday, according to the Donald Trump website.

Pence is scheduled to speak at Kenworth of Pennsylvania, 109 Keystone Industrial Park Road, Dunmore. Doors for the event will open at 4 p.m. with the event set to begin at 7 p.m.

Those interested in attending can register for up to two tickets per person at the Trump/Pence 2016 website.

Previously, Pence spoke at Trump’s Lackawanna College rally.

Trump announced July 15 via Twitter that Pence would be his running mate.

Pence is the governor of Indiana, a position to which he was elected in 2012.

Mike Pence, right, Governor of Indiana and the Republican vice presidential candidate, introduces Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to the stage during July’s Lackawanna Junior College Trump campaign rally. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_trump12.jpg Mike Pence, right, Governor of Indiana and the Republican vice presidential candidate, introduces Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to the stage during July’s Lackawanna Junior College Trump campaign rally. Pete G. Wilcox file photo | Times Leader

By Melanie Mizenko [email protected]