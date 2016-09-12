Muslims gather in Kirby Park to celebrate Eid al-Adha

KINGSTON — On a clear sunny day in Kirby Park Monday, about 400 Muslims gathered to pray and to celebrate Eid al-Adha, the Islamic festival to commemorate the story of Ibrahim (also known as Abraham).

The featured speaker was Dr. Ibrahim Almeky, an internist at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Plains Township, who delivered a message of “peace, love, compassion and justice.”

Almeky is president of the Islamic Association of NEPA, a non profit organization, serving religious, educational and social needs of the Muslim community in the Northeastern Pennsylvania area. The organization has been in the area for more than 25 years, representing a multi-ethnic and vibrant community of Muslims.

Almeky told the gathering to follow in the footsteps of the prophets, to focus on their religion and be an ambassador of their faith.

“Be a Muslim as God told us to be,” Dr. Almeky said.

Eid al-Adha commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim to follow Allah’s (God’s) command to sacrifice his son, Ishmael. Muslims around the world observe this event. At the moment Ibrahim was to sacrifice his son, God stopped him and sent a lamb for him to kill instead of Ishmael.

Dr. Almeky’s message was one of love, that “we are one people and there is one God.”

“We must come together,” he said. “We must unite and we must stay away from division. When we leave here today, we must deliver this message to everyone we meet.”

Almeky said one goal is to show the world that Islam is not a terrorist religion, as it is often portrayed in the media.

“Islam is a religion of love, compassion and justice,” Almeky said.

As Ibrahim was tested, Almeky said everyone will be tested.

“You will be tested regarding something deep in your heart,” he said. “Something you love. Accept every test of Allah. To be a believer, you have to be tested. You will not pass through this life without being tested.”

Almeky told the group they are not asking God to test them, but if they are tested, they must be ready and they must be steadfast. Almeky said everyone is together.

“We are family,” he said. “We are all one body.”

Akhtar Nayeem attended the service. He said to follow the teachings of Islam, people must have patience, believe in God, always do right and raise their family.

From the IANEPA website (ianepaonline.com):

• The group offers daily prayers and has weekly gatherings, invited guest speakers, a full-time Islamic school and various youth programs. The organization can be reached by email at [email protected] or by calling 570-823-9660. The organization’s address is 991 Scott St., Wilkes-Barre.

• The purpose of the organization is to maintain an Islamic center in the community to serve as a place for Islamic prayers and religious activities, to serve the youth by providing them the educational courses on Islam, its teachings and history; and to provide Muslims with the spiritual guidance based on the teachings of Islam.

• IANEPA also serves to organize courses of study in Quran and the Sunnah, as well as to strive to meet the needs of Muslims and non-Muslim knowledge seekers, to enhance tolerance, dialogue, goodwill, understanding and fellowship and to promote friendly relations between Muslims and non-Muslims.

• Eid al-Adha is the second of two major holidays in the Islamic religion — the other is Eid al-Fitr, a holiday celebrated at the end of the Ramadan month of fasting.

Dr. Ibrahim Almeky speaks at Monday’s celebration of Eid al-Adha, an Islamic festival to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim (also known as Abraham) to follow Allah’s (God’s) command to sacrifice his son Ishmael. Muslims around the world observe this event. About 400 Muslims attended the ceremony in Kirby Park. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MuslimHoliday.jpg Dr. Ibrahim Almeky speaks at Monday’s celebration of Eid al-Adha, an Islamic festival to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim (also known as Abraham) to follow Allah’s (God’s) command to sacrifice his son Ishmael. Muslims around the world observe this event. About 400 Muslims attended the ceremony in Kirby Park. Bill O’Boyle | Times Leader As is the Muslim tradition, shoes are removed before praying to Allah. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MuslimHoliday3.jpg As is the Muslim tradition, shoes are removed before praying to Allah. Bill O’Boyle | Times Leader Muslims pray at Monday’s ceremony of Eid al-Adha in Kirby Park. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MuslimHoliday2.jpg Muslims pray at Monday’s ceremony of Eid al-Adha in Kirby Park. Bill O’Boyle | Times Leader