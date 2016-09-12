Hanover Township Commissioners approve second tax break for property owner

HANOVER TWP. — As far as Bob Kadluboski was concerned, the township awarding a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act grant to NorthPoint Development was a done deal.

“It’s illegal,” Kadluboski said. He was concerned that the township commissioners were going to be giving a brand new building a blighted property grant. Kadluboski wanted breaks for other well-known township businesses and residents, such as those living in George Morio’s Liberty Hills development.

Despite Kadluboski’s pleas to help out his “friends,” the out-of-town business is one step closer to obtaining the LERTA, as the commissioners passed the grant resolution, with Jeff Lewis abstaining because he wasn’t at the public hearing. The county council has final say at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Township Solicitor Robert V. Davison said the tax break is not just for blighted buildings. He explained to Kadluboski that it’s for blighted land as well.

Sam Guesto, township manager, said a Keystone Opportunity Zone property has received the LERTA grant in other municipalities across the commonwealth.

The KOZ tax break for the property will last until 2024, and the LERTA extend the tax-exempt status of the property another three years.

The former property owners did some site work, put up a sign and let it grow out, Guesto confirmed. The former owners also paved a road near the Interstate-81/state-Route-29 interchange in the Preston section of the township with federal grant monies before deserting the property.

Also at the meeting, the township accepted the resignation of commissioner Michael Mazur.

At the August meeting of the commissioners, Mazur was appointed sewer compliance officer. His salary is set at $56,000.

Commissioner Jeff Lewis, who was the lone vote in opposition in August, voted in line with his fellow commissioners when he voted yes. The only abstention was Mazur himself.

“Don’t know who is going to second my motions, but yes,” Lewis reluctantly said.

According to previous Times Leader reports, Mazur had to resign from the board by this coming Thursday. The board has 30 days to fill the open position.

The next commissioner’s meeting will be 7 p.m. Oct. 10 in the municipal building on the Sans Souci Parkway.

By Melanie Mizenko