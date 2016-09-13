September 13th, 2016 - 7:24 am

Showers, thunderstorms possible on Wednesday and into Wednesday night


The Wyoming Valley could see some showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and into Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 53 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and fair skies were reported.

Patchy fog is possible before 10 a.m. today — otherwise, sunny skies are expected, and the high will be near 85.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight, with a low around 61.

Mostly sunny skies are predicted for Wednesday, along with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Less than a tenth of an inch of total rainfall is expected, and the high will be near 81.

Mostly cloudy skies will follow into Wednesday night, along with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. and isolated showers overnight. Less than a tenth of an inch of total rainfall is expected, and the low will be around 56.

Sunny skies are predicted for Thursday, with a high near 73. Mostly clear skies will carry over into Thursday night, with a low around 47.

Be sure to check out the Times Leader’s weather page for up-to-date forecast information and radar!

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_NWSLogo_400x400-5.jpg

By Travis Kellar

[email protected]

Reach Travis Kellar at 570-991-6389 or on Twitter @TLNews

Reach Travis Kellar at 570-991-6389 or on Twitter @TLNews