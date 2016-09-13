Former Pittston teacher charged for alleged sexual relationship with student

PLAINS TWP. — Luzerne County detectives have filed felony charges against a former Pittston Area High School teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Colleen McGarry, 45, was arraigned Tuesday in front of Magisterial District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo Jr. on felony charges of having sexual contact with a student, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, as well as multiple misdemeanor counts of furnishing alcohol to minors.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Luzerne County Children & Youth Services had contacted the district attorney’s office on Feb. 24 based on a tip that McGarry was having a “romantic relationship” with a 17-year-old female student. Children & Youth had received information students had seen McGarry at restaurants with the victim and had read text messages between the two, the affidavit says.

During an interview with investigators the next day, McGarry admitted to having had sexual contact with the victim, whom McGarry said “had a crush on her,” according to the affidavit. The teacher also admitted to having spent the night at the student’s home when the student’s father was out of town, the affidavit says.

McGarry, who taught 11th and 12th grade math, was fired in May after previously having been suspended pending investigations by the school district and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.

Times Leader staffers Thomas Moriarty, Aimee Dilger and Joe Dolinsky contributed to this report.

