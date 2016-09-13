Another housing development proposed for 170 acres in Dorrance Township

DORRANCE TWP. — Another real estate development proposal was placed on the township table Monday night when the board of supervisors reviewed a sketch plan to develop 170 acres near Bella Vista Road and State Route 309.

Part of the plan presented by Dan Rochon, of Mountain Top, is to seek a zoning variance to R-1 — residential — for property which is currently zoned B-1 and will, according to zoning code, will require a review by the township’s zoning commission.

In the meantime, under a design presented by Stone Corner Resources LLC, of Jim Thorpe, phase I of “Bella Vista II” will encompass 10 lots to be developed initially with the inclusion of an access road to State Route 309. The balance — 60 lots— will be scheduled for construction at a later time.

Besides Bella Vista, solicitor Don Karpowich said, a public hearing on Robert Tamburro’s proposal for the construction of 193 residential units at the Blue Ridge Trail Golf Course may be scheduled in late October and may also be conducted at the Dorrance Fire Hall.

This matter stems from an advisory from professional planning consultant John R. Varaly, who said Tamburro is prepared to move ahead with a real estate development plan that was originally presented in February 2016 and met with initial objections from the supervisors. The plan stipulated 108 two-family units and 85 single-family dwellings.

In other business, the supervisors were asked by Michael Wilcznski, of Sandwedge Drive, to waive zoning code which stipulates that fencing be placed around in-ground swimming pools.

Wilcznski, with the assistance of attorney Michael Bailey, argued that an electrically operated cover that unrolls over a 60-foot by 20-foot pool on his property and makes it inaccessible is “in my opinion, far safer than a fence.”

The supervisors noted, however, that current zoning code requires a fence around all in-ground pools, and the supervisors are bound by the code.

In spite of these comments, Wilcznski and Bailey said they will pursue a challenge and will apply for a zoning variance. Alan Snelsen, zoning officer, said he would schedule a hearing on the matter once he receives the appropriate paperwork.

In two other major matters:

• The supervisors accepted an $87,181 bid from Pennsy Supply Inc. for paving on Ridge Road and Small Mountain Road.

• The supervisors also voted to purchase a Sherwood Freightliner truck from Sherwood, of Dunmore, for $90,292, and plow and dump accessories from Powell’s Sales & Service, of Scott Township, for $40,911. A $120,000 state gaming funds grant will pay for the majority of the purchase, while the township must contribute the remaining 11,203.

The Dorrance Township Municipal Building. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DorranceTownship.jpg The Dorrance Township Municipal Building.

By Tom Huntington For Times Leader