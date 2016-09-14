Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible today and into tonight

The Wyoming Valley could see some rain today and into tonight, but skies are expected to clear as the weekend approaches.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 62 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and fair skies were reported.

Patchy fog is possible before 9 a.m. this morning, and clouds will gradually increase as the day progresses. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 1 p.m., and less than a tenth of an inch of total rainfall is expected. The high will be near 83.

Mostly cloudy skies will carry into tonight, along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Skies will gradually clear overnight, and less than a tenth of an inch of total rainfall is expected. The low will be near 50.

Sunny skies are predicted for Thursday, with a high near 72. Mostly clear skies will carry over into Thursday night, with a low around 50.

Mostly sunny skies will round out the week on Friday, with a high near 74. Partly cloudy skies will follow into Friday night, along with patchy fog after 2 a.m. The low will be around 56.

Be sure to check out the Times Leader’s weather page for up-to-date forecast information and radar!

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_NWSLogo_400x400-6.jpg

By Travis Kellar [email protected]