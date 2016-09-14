AAA: Average gas prices didn’t budge overnight, are down slightly from last week

Average gas prices didn’t budge overnight, but all are down slightly from last week.
AAA Mid-Atlantic provided the following data for today’s average gas prices:
• Wilkes-Barre area gas average at $2.34 today, unchanged overnight and down a penny in the last week.
• Pennsylvania gas average at $2.32 today, unchanged overnight and down a penny in the last week.
• National gas average at $2.18 today, unchanged overnight, down a penny in the last week.
