UGI to restore manufactured gas plant in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE — The area around a former manufactured gas plant will have new life by the beginning of next year, officials say.

UGI Utilities is restoring a site at the intersection of North Walnut and Arch streets. It should take about four months to fully complete, according to UGI officials.

The project is not the first of its kind for UGI, Joseph Swope, UGI’s communications manager, said in an email. There are multi-site agreements between the state Department of Environmental Protection and UGI which address environmental conditions at 20 manufactured gas plant sites as well as completing gas well plugging.

“UGI works closely with the PA Department of Environmental Protection and attempts to restore properties for a beneficial reuse under Pennsylvania’s Act 2 Program,” Swope wrote.

According to the DEP’s website, Act 2 is a land recycling program enacted in 1995. The land recycling program offers companies and individuals set standards for cleanup, set timelines for restoration, liability aid in the event of issues and financial help for those who wish to clean up marred land.

According to Swope, the downtown will have more parking and a greenway, including planting new trees and grass.

“It will take a site that is currently not available for use and turn it into a benefit for the entire community,” he said.

Manufactured gas plants transformed coal or oil to gas, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The gas manufacturing and purification processes produced products and residues that include tars and light oils.

Swope said because of the processes formerly conducted on the plant grounds, UGI conducted soil and water testing to determine the scope of restoration work to be performed. He is confident there will be no impact to water or residents’ health based on the testing.

Land is being cleared for a greenway and extra parking spaces at a former manufactured gas plant in downtown Nanticoke.

By Melanie Mizenko