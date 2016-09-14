Wilkes Barre man indicted on marijuana trafficking, firearms offenses

SCRANTON — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday a Wilkes-Barre man was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Scranton on marijuana trafficking and firearms offenses.

According to U.S. Attorney Peter Smith in a news release, the indictment charges Christian Rosado, 26, stemming from a joint investigation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Hazleton Police Department in connection with a shooting incident in Hazleton in July.

The news release gave no further information on the investigation. The prosecution is assigned to Assistant United States Attorney Evan Gotlob.

This case was brought as part of the Violent Crime Reduction Partnership (“VCRP”), a district wide initiative to combat the spread of violent crime in the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Led by the United States Attorney’s Office, the VCRP consists of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies whose mission is to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who commit violent crimes

Rosado faces a minimum of 10 years and up to a lifetime term of incarceration as well as fines totaling $1,750,000.

