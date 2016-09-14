Police announce second arrest stemming from July meth lab discovery

HANOVER TWP. — Police have announced a second arrest stemming from the discovery of a meth lab in July.

According to police, Kellie Jordan, 39, of Larksville, faces charges of possession precursors, manufacturing of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, operating a methamphetamine lab and causing or risking catastrophe.

Police said on July 30, officers served a search warrant on a Lee Park Avenue residence. Officers allegedly discovered materials used to make methamphetamine and the Attorney General’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police Meth Lab Team were contacted.

Police on Monday announced that Brian Malkemes, 28, of Dallas, was also charged with possession of precursors, manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, operating a methamphetamine lab and causing or risking a catastrophe.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_jordanpic.jpg

By Travis Kellar [email protected]