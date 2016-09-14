Republican Vice Presidential nominee Mike Pence makes pit stop in Dunmore

DUNMORE — Greeted by a “Welcome to Dunmore” sign hanging from one of two tractor-trailers promoting the Trump/Pence ticket, Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence campaigned Wednesday in Northeastern Pennsylvania to “Make America Great Again.”

Several hundred people crammed into tractor trailer dealer Kenworth of Pennsylvania to see the Indiana governor, whom Donald Trump has chosen as his running mate for the White House.

He stopped in the Lackawanna County town to address key issues and hot topics. For 40 minutes, Pence picked though Trump’s message to highlight topics Pennsylvanians wanted to hear. Flanked by red, white, blue and teal truck cabs, Pence brought his running mate’s message of keeping jobs in America and lowering taxes to the Keystone Industrial Park.

Within a day of taking office, Pence once again said as he did at a speech at Lackawanna College in July, Trump would “repeal (executive) orders that stifle jobs.”

The crowd roared during parts of the speech, none more than when Pence chided Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. The crowd didn’t hesitate to voice their opinion of Clinton, as “lock her up” and “she’s deplorable” rang through the open space.

“It’s criminal,” Pence told the crowd, regarding Clinton’s State Department emails and her actions regarding Benghazi. He said, speaking as a father of a U.S. Marine, Clinton should not be elected to the highest office in the land. “Anyone who did that should be disqualified to be commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces.”

The governor helps to balance Trump’s campaign by bringing political experience and more evangelicals to the campaign. Pence addressed having faith — “faith in Trump” and “faith in one nation under God.”

An anti-abortion supporter, Pence made it clear that Trump needs to be elected not only will just the next four or eight years be affected, the next generation will be, as well.

“Whoever is elected to office for the next four years will control the Supreme Court for the next 40 (years),” Pence said, referring to the next president’s choice to fill the vacated seat of the late justice Antonin Scalia.

Pence said Trump will look out for Americans, even if it means “upending the status quo” of Washington, D.C.

“He’s going to restore law and order,” Pence promised.

Faces in the crowd

Josie Roman, of Dunmore, took Pence’s rhetoric on the Supreme Court to heart. She recalled a story about Hillary Clinton’s days as a lawyer in Arkansas. Roman remembers watching Clinton laugh about getting a rapist off with light jail time.

“Defend the criminal, and criminalize the victim,” is what Roman said Clinton would do. “We need judges of the moral character of Scalia.”

Kenworth of Pennsylvania owner Tim Mitchell said he believes the Republican ticket will bring back balance and stop overburdened federal regulations.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” Mitchell told the crowd. “It’s a Trump/Pence presidency.”

For Tim Engelskirchen, of Charlotte, N.C., it’s the message and the man.

“We are all here for the man,” he said.

Engelskirchen has been to several Trump rallies and gets to see Pence speak when he can. No matter the time or venue, it’s “always exciting,” he said.

By Melanie Mizenko [email protected]

ON THE WEB See video from the rally embedded in this story at timesleader.com.